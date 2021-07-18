Beijing renews orange alert for rainstorms

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) --:The Beijing Meteorological Observatory on Sunday morning issued an orange warning for rainstorms after the accumulated rainfall in some areas of the capital had exceeded 150 mm.

Mountainous areas are at risk of secondary disasters such as floods and mountain torrents, while water logging is expected in low-lying urban areas, said the observatory.

China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

Some scenic spots in Beijing, including Fragrant Hills Park, Beijing Botanical Garden and the Mutianyu section of the Great Wall, were temporarily closed on Sunday. The Jin'anqiao subway station was also closed down due to water-logging outside the station.