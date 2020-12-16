Beijing reports 1 imported confirmed COVID-19 case

BEIJING, Dec. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :One imported confirmed case of COVID-19 and an imported asymptomatic case were reported in Beijing on Tuesday, the municipal health commission said Wednesday.

The two individuals, both Chinese nationals, took the same flight from Denmark on Nov.

30 and arrived at Beijing Capital International Airport on the next day. They were close contacts of a previously confirmed COVID-19 patient aboard the same flight.

They both tested negative for the novel coronavirus at airport customs, but the results turned positive in a follow-up test on Monday.

No new locally transmitted confirmed, asymptomatic or suspected COVID-19 cases were reported in Beijing on Tuesday, according to the commission.