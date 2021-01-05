Beijing reports 1 new locally transmitted COVID-19 case

BEIJING, Jan. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Beijing reported one new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 case on Monday, local authorities said on Tuesday.

The patient, aged 46, lived in the city's Shunyi District. She was placed under isolated medical observation on Dec. 28 among close contacts of a previously reported confirmed case.

She has been transferred to a designated COVID-19 treatment hospital, after testing positive for COVID-19 on Monday, according to the Beijing Municipal Health Commission.

No new locally transmitted suspected and asymptomatic COVID-19 cases were reported in Beijing on Monday. No new imported confirmed, asymptomatic or suspected COVID-19 cases were reported in the city on Monday, said the commission.