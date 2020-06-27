UrduPoint.com
Beijing Reports 17 New COVID-19 Cases, All Locally Transmitted

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 11:30 AM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) ::The Beijing Health Commission said on Saturday that 17 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases were recorded on Friday, raising total infections to 297 since June 11, when the first case from Beijing's Xinfadi market cluster was detected.

Out of total 17 cases, 15 were reported in Fengtai districts while in Daxing district, the health commission added.

As many as four asymptomatic cases were also registered in the Chinese capital. In addition, four cases were reported in Guangdong, Shanghai and Gansu, all from overseas.

According to a report released by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the ongoing novel coronavirus cluster in Beijing was not caused by animals.

"It is presumed to be mainly direct contact between people and/or indirect contact through the surface of contaminated objects," the CDC report said.

It also claimed the local outbreak was not caused by the same virus strains from Wuhan City, the once epicenter of the coronavirus epidemic in China, nor the one spread in Beijing's domestic cases before April.

