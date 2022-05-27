Beijing reports 20 new local COVID-19 infections

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) --:Beijing reported 20 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections during the first 15 hours of Friday, according to local authorities.

Liu Xiaofeng, deputy head of the Beijing municipal disease prevention and control center, said at a press briefing that the cases were distributed across five districts of Beijing, with 10 in Fengtai, seven in Haidian, and one each in Dongcheng, Chaoyang and Mentougou.

All the new cases were from areas under quarantine and have been sent to designated hospitals for treatment, Liu said.

According to the official, the early transmission chains of the latest resurgence in the national capital have been basically cut off.