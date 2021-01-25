Beijing reports 3 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Jan. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Beijing reported three new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and one asymptomatic infection on Sunday, the municipal health commission said on Monday.

All of the cases were reported in Daxing District, according to the commission.

The city also reported one imported asymptomatic infection on Sunday.

Related epidemiological investigations are underway.