UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Beijing Reports 3 New Locally Transmitted COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 11:40 AM

Beijing reports 3 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Jan. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Beijing reported three new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and one asymptomatic infection on Sunday, the municipal health commission said on Monday.

All of the cases were reported in Daxing District, according to the commission.

The city also reported one imported asymptomatic infection on Sunday.

Related epidemiological investigations are underway.

Related Topics

Beijing Sunday

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s # 1 smartphone brand Infinix unveils ..

13 minutes ago

US COVID-19 infections surpass 25 million

31 minutes ago

Coronavirus claims 23 lives in Pakistan during las ..

41 minutes ago

President of Mexico tests positive for coronavirus

46 minutes ago

New Zealand announces first COVID-19 case in month ..

46 minutes ago

Australia approves Pfizer vaccine

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.