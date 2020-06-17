Beijing reports 31 new local COVID-19 cases, raises emergency response to level- II

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Beijing is expanding its strict closed-off management to all residential communities, as the city raised its COVID-19 emergency response level to 2 from 3 after detection of locally transmitted 31 new coronavirus cases.

The municipal health commission said on Wednesday that the city reported 31 new COVID-19 cases. They're all cases of local transmission.

The new cases were detected in five of Beijing's districts: 19 in Fengtai, five in Daxing, three each in Dongcheng and Haidian, and one in Xicheng. The commission also found three suspected cases and six asymptomatic cases over the same period.

The capital previously required strict lockdown measures on residential communities around areas where infections were found.

Now, the measure has been expanded to all the city's residential communities, said officials at a meeting held by the standing committee of the Beijing Municipal government.

Key areas and people should receive nucleic acid tests, and prevention levels in places like nursing houses and schools should be elevated.

Beijing raised its COVID-19 emergency response level to 2 from 3 after the number of local infections soared over 100 in the capital in a few days.

The detected cases have brought the total number of local infections in the Chinese capital to 557. So far, 137 patients are hospitalized.