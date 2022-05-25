UrduPoint.com

Beijing Reports 31 New Local COVID-19 Infections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 25, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Beijing reports 31 new local COVID-19 infections

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Beijing reported 31 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections during the first 15 hours of Wednesday, local authorities said.

The 31 infections were distributed in seven districts in Beijing.

These include 14 cases in Fengtai, nine in Haidian, three in Dongcheng, two in Fangshan, and one each in Xicheng, Tongzhou, and Daxing, Liu Xiaofeng, deputy head of the Beijing municipal disease prevention and control center, told a press briefing.

A total of 1,642 COVID-19 infections had been reported in Beijing from April 22 to 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

Currently, the national capital has nine high-risk areas and 21 medium-risk areas for COVID-19.

Since April 27, the rapid pandemic development has slowed down in Beijing. Most of the transmission chains are under complete control, with sporadic cases reported at the community level, said Zhong Dongbo, Party secretary of the municipal health commission.

Related Topics

Beijing April From P

Recent Stories

PAF training aircraft crashed near Mianwali

PAF training aircraft crashed near Mianwali

52 minutes ago
 'I get goosebumps when PTI's 2014 sit-in comes to ..

'I get goosebumps when PTI's 2014 sit-in comes to mind: Shehbaz Sharif

1 hour ago
 UN Chief Strongly Condemns Deadly Texas School Sho ..

UN Chief Strongly Condemns Deadly Texas School Shooting - Spokesperson

1 hour ago
 Team in making for talks with PTI: Rana Sana

Team in making for talks with PTI: Rana Sana

2 hours ago
 Azadi March: Imran Khan rejects deal with govt

Azadi March: Imran Khan rejects deal with govt

2 hours ago
 Five Foreign Ships Left Port of Mariupol After Dem ..

Five Foreign Ships Left Port of Mariupol After Demining - Zakharova

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.