Beijing reports 31 new local COVID-19 infections

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Beijing reported 31 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections during the first 15 hours of Wednesday, local authorities said.

The 31 infections were distributed in seven districts in Beijing.

These include 14 cases in Fengtai, nine in Haidian, three in Dongcheng, two in Fangshan, and one each in Xicheng, Tongzhou, and Daxing, Liu Xiaofeng, deputy head of the Beijing municipal disease prevention and control center, told a press briefing.

A total of 1,642 COVID-19 infections had been reported in Beijing from April 22 to 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

Currently, the national capital has nine high-risk areas and 21 medium-risk areas for COVID-19.

Since April 27, the rapid pandemic development has slowed down in Beijing. Most of the transmission chains are under complete control, with sporadic cases reported at the community level, said Zhong Dongbo, Party secretary of the municipal health commission.