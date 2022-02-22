UrduPoint.com

Beijing Reports 4 New Local COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2022 | 01:10 PM

Beijing reports 4 new local COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Feb. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) --:Beijing Municipality reported four new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in the first eleven hours of Tuesday, according to local health authorities.

All of the positive cases are company employees, who attended a training session outside Beijing from Feb. 17 to 20, and their families, Liu Xiaofeng, deputy head of the municipal disease prevention and control center, told a press conference.

