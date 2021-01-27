UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Beijing Reports 4 New Locally Transmitted COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 09:10 AM

Beijing reports 4 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Jan. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Beijing reported four new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and one asymptomatic infection on Tuesday, the municipal health commission said on Wednesday.

All of the confirmed cases were reported in a residential community in Daxing District, where a number of cases had emerged lately, according to the commission.

No new suspected cases of COVID-19 were reported on Tuesday in Beijing. No new imported cases were reported.

Four patients were discharged from hospitals on Tuesday.

Related epidemiological investigations are underway.

Related Topics

Beijing From

Recent Stories

We may need to get vaccinated every year: Farida A ..

7 hours ago

Governments have experienced new challenges that r ..

8 hours ago

Fifth International Rain Enhancement Forum debates ..

10 hours ago

Transition to circular economy will enable UAE to ..

10 hours ago

UAE Ambassador meets Russian Deputy Minister of Fo ..

10 hours ago

Masti Khel slams India on its so called Republic D ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.