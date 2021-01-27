Beijing reports 4 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Jan. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Beijing reported four new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and one asymptomatic infection on Tuesday, the municipal health commission said on Wednesday.

All of the confirmed cases were reported in a residential community in Daxing District, where a number of cases had emerged lately, according to the commission.

No new suspected cases of COVID-19 were reported on Tuesday in Beijing. No new imported cases were reported.

Four patients were discharged from hospitals on Tuesday.

Related epidemiological investigations are underway.