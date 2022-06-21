UrduPoint.com

Beijing Reports 5 New Local COVID-19 Infections

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 21, 2022 | 06:00 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Beijing reported five new locally-transmitted COVID-19 infections during the first 15 hours of Tuesday, local authorities said.

Three of these cases were detected among those quarantined for observation while two were identified through community screening, said Liu Xiaofeng, deputy head of the Beijing municipal disease prevention and control center, at a press conference on Tuesday.

Beijing currently has three medium-risk areas and one high-risk area for COVID-19.

