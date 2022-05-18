UrduPoint.com

Beijing Reports 56 New Local COVID-19 Infections

Faizan Hashmi Published May 18, 2022 | 01:40 AM

BEIJING,may 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Beijing reported 56 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections between 3 p.m. Monday and 3 p.m. Tuesday, Pang Xinghuo, deputy head of the Beijing municipal disease prevention and control center, told a press briefing on Tuesday.

Forty-seven cases were detected among people under closed-off management and nine were found through mass screening in communities, Pang said.

The national capital has reported 1,169 locally transmitted infections since April 22. It has classified 17 areas as high-risk for COVID-19 and 29 as medium-risk.

Beijing

