UrduPoint.com

Beijing Reports 63 New Local COVID-19 Infections

Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Beijing reports 63 new local COVID-19 infections

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :Beijing reported 63 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections between 3 p.m. Sunday and 3 p.m. Monday, said Liu Xiaofeng, deputy head of the Beijing municipal disease prevention and control center, at a press briefing Monday.

Fifty-eight cases were detected among people under closed-off management, and five were found through mass screening in communities, according to Liu.

Currently, the national capital has 10 high-risk areas and 25 medium-risk areas for COVID-19.

Related Topics

Beijing Sunday P

Recent Stories

Ghazi Gandkar hills fire continues on 7th consecut ..

Ghazi Gandkar hills fire continues on 7th consecutive day

3 minutes ago
 Cambodia urges people to be vigilant, alert over m ..

Cambodia urges people to be vigilant, alert over monkey-pox

3 minutes ago
 Tennis: French Open results

Tennis: French Open results

3 minutes ago
 New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern to visit U.S. for tr ..

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern to visit U.S. for trade, tourism

3 minutes ago
 Price control magistrates' performance discussed

Price control magistrates' performance discussed

3 minutes ago
 124 suspected cases of Lumpy Skin reported in Sarg ..

124 suspected cases of Lumpy Skin reported in Sargodha division

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.