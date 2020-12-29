UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Beijing Reports 7 Locally Transmitted COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 12:30 PM

Beijing reports 7 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Dec. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Beijing reported seven new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, local health authorities said Tuesday.

The seven patients, who live in the Shunyi district, are all close contacts of earlier reported cases, according to the Beijing municipal health commission.

The city also reported one imported asymptomatic case of COVID-19 on Monday. The case was a 28-year-old Indonesian man who arrived in Beijing on Dec. 10 and tested positive for coronavirus-related antibody (IgM) on Dec.

26. He was sent to the designated Ditan Hospital on Dec. 27 and was diagnosed as an asymptomatic case on Dec. 28.

Local authorities are conducting epidemiologic investigations against the new cases and have taken control and prevention measures.

No new locally transmitted asymptomatic or suspected COVID-19 cases were reported in Beijing on Monday, according to the health commission.

The city also reported no new imported confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases on Monday.

Related Topics

Beijing Man All

Recent Stories

CJP summons Sindh Chief Minister over matter of en ..

6 minutes ago

Federal cabinet to meet today to discuss plan to c ..

47 minutes ago

Coronavirus kills 63 more people during last 24 ho ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 29, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

More Than 270 Refugees Return to Nagorno-Karabakh ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.