Beijing reports 7 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Dec. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Beijing reported seven new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, local health authorities said Tuesday.

The seven patients, who live in the Shunyi district, are all close contacts of earlier reported cases, according to the Beijing municipal health commission.

The city also reported one imported asymptomatic case of COVID-19 on Monday. The case was a 28-year-old Indonesian man who arrived in Beijing on Dec. 10 and tested positive for coronavirus-related antibody (IgM) on Dec.

26. He was sent to the designated Ditan Hospital on Dec. 27 and was diagnosed as an asymptomatic case on Dec. 28.

Local authorities are conducting epidemiologic investigations against the new cases and have taken control and prevention measures.

No new locally transmitted asymptomatic or suspected COVID-19 cases were reported in Beijing on Monday, according to the health commission.

The city also reported no new imported confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases on Monday.