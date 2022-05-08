Beijing reports 78 new local COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) --:Beijing reported 78 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases between 3 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday, according to local authorities.

From April 22 to 3 p.m. Saturday, a total of 688 COVID-19 cases had been logged in Beijing, involving 15 districts. The capital now has 20 high-risk areas and 34 medium-risk areas, said Pang Xinghuo, deputy head of the Beijing municipal disease prevention and control center, at a press conference.

Pang added that epidemiological investigation and gene sequencing suggest there are two independent transmission chains in Beijing.

"Hidden sources of infection still exist, and the spread of the infections has not been completely stopped," she said.

Beijing's current epidemic prevention and control work is in a critical period, with sporadic cases still being reported in communities, Pang said, adding that it is necessary to timely manage all COVID-19 risk areas as well as people in these locations to cut community transmissions at an earliest date possible.