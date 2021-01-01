UrduPoint.com
Beijing Reports Five Locally Transmitted COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 37 seconds ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 10:10 AM

BEIJING, Jan. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Beijing reported five new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, local health authorities said Friday.

Among the cases aged between 18 and 51, four live in the city's Shunyi District and another lives in Huairou District.

Three cases are close contacts of the confirmed cases reported previously, according to the city's health commission.

A case was discharged from the hospital after recovery on Thursday, said the commission.

No new locally transmitted asymptomatic or suspected COVID-19 cases were reported in Beijing on Thursday, according to the commission. The city also reported no new imported confirmed, asymptomatic or suspected COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

