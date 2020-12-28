Beijing reports one imported COVID-19 case

BEIJING, Dec. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Beijing reported one new imported confirmed case of COVID-19 on Sunday, local health authorities said Monday.

The patient is a 37-year-old Chinese man who lived in Sweden and arrived at the Beijing Capital International Airport on a flight from Stockholm on Saturday, according to the Beijing municipal health commission.

The man, a native of central China's Hubei Province, received a nucleic acid test upon arrival and the result came back positive.

He was sent to the designated Ditan Hospital on Sunday and was then diagnosed as a confirmed COVID-19 case.

Authorities have disinfected his quarantine hotel and taken related control and prevention measures.

No new locally transmitted confirmed, asymptomatic or suspected COVID-19 cases were reported in Beijing on Sunday, according to the health commission.

The city also reported no new imported asymptomatic or suspected COVID-19 cases on Sunday.