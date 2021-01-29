UrduPoint.com
Beijing Reports One New Locally Transmitted COVID-19 Case

Beijing reports one new locally transmitted COVID-19 case

BEIJING, Jan. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Beijing reported one new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 case and one suspected case on Thursday, the municipal health commission said on Friday.

The confirmed case was reported in a residential community in Daxing District, where a number of cases had emerged lately, according to the commission.

No new asymptomatic infections were reported on Thursday in Beijing. Nor were new imported cases reported.

Related epidemiological investigations are underway.

