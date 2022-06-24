Beijing reports two new local COVID-19 infections

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) --:Beijing reported two new locally-transmitted COVID-19 infections during the first 15 hours of Friday, said local authorities.

Both cases were carriers detected among those quarantined for observation at the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area, said Liu Xiaofeng, deputy head of the Beijing municipal disease prevention and control center, at a press conference Friday.

From June 9 to 3 p.m. Friday, the city reported 393 cases in 14 districts and the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area, said the official.