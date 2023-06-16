UrduPoint.com

Beijing Roasts In Record Mid-June Temperatures

Published June 16, 2023

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :Temperatures in Beijing hit a record for mid-June of 39.4 degrees Celsius (103 Fahrenheit) on Friday, China's meteorological authority said, warning the public to stay indoors.

"At around 2:30 pm on June 16, the temperature at Beijing's Nanjiao observatory hit 39.4 degrees Celsius, breaking the record high for mid-June," the China Meteorological Administration (CMA) wrote in a social media post.

The CMA said the coming days would see temperatures above 37 degrees Celsius in Beijing, adding that "the public should reduce the duration of outdoor activity and beware of heatstroke".

Beijing is under an orange alert for high temperatures -- the second-highest warning level.

Eight provincial capitals across the country recorded their highest temperatures of the year on Thursday, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

Scientists say global warming is exacerbating adverse weather, with many countries experiencing deadly heatwaves and temperatures hitting records across Asia in recent weeks.

