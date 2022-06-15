Beijing rolls out measures to promote human resources service industry

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :The Beijing municipal government has introduced 17 measures to promote the high-quality development of the human resources service industry in the Chinese capital.

The measures aim to promote the transformation and modernization of the human resources service industry, and facilitate the listing of human resources service enterprises on the Beijing Stock Exchange.

Eligible enterprises can receive a subsidy of no more than 3 million Yuan (about 445,500 U.S. Dollars) as listing funds, according to the municipal bureau of human resources and social security.

The city also plans to build five to 10 state and municipal-level human resources service industrial parks by 2025.

By the end of 2021, there were 2,567 human resources service institutions operating in Beijing, with a total revenue of 346.9 billion yuan.