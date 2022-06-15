UrduPoint.com

Beijing Rolls Out Measures To Promote Human Resources Service Industry

Umer Jamshaid Published June 15, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Beijing rolls out measures to promote human resources service industry

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :The Beijing municipal government has introduced 17 measures to promote the high-quality development of the human resources service industry in the Chinese capital.

The measures aim to promote the transformation and modernization of the human resources service industry, and facilitate the listing of human resources service enterprises on the Beijing Stock Exchange.

Eligible enterprises can receive a subsidy of no more than 3 million Yuan (about 445,500 U.S. Dollars) as listing funds, according to the municipal bureau of human resources and social security.

The city also plans to build five to 10 state and municipal-level human resources service industrial parks by 2025.

By the end of 2021, there were 2,567 human resources service institutions operating in Beijing, with a total revenue of 346.9 billion yuan.

Related Topics

Stock Exchange China Beijing Government Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

Setback to Pervez Elahi as Punjab govt withdraws h ..

Setback to Pervez Elahi as Punjab govt withdraws his powers as speaker

4 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia makes it mandatory for women below 45 ..

Saudi Arabia makes it mandatory for women below 45 years of age to have a male g ..

41 minutes ago
 Bilawal reaffirms Pakistan's keen desire to streng ..

Bilawal reaffirms Pakistan's keen desire to strengthen bilateral ties with Iran

1 hour ago
 Air pollution can cut 2 years off the global life ..

Air pollution can cut 2 years off the global life expectancy

2 hours ago
 Rainfall is expected across Pakistan starting from ..

Rainfall is expected across Pakistan starting from today

3 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif has no other option but to support ar ..

Nawaz Sharif has no other option but to support army's decision: Sheikh Rashid

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.