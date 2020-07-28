UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Beijing Says Troops Disengaged On Most Of China-India Border

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 02:50 PM

Beijing says troops disengaged on most of China-India border

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Chinese and Indian troops have "completed disengagement" on most parts of the disputed border between their two countries, China's foreign ministry said Tuesday, after violent clashes broke out earlier this year.

Tensions soared between the world's two most populous nations in June after the deadliest fighting in decades erupted between Indian and Chinese troops on the Himalayan border.

"The situation on the ground continues to cool down and de-escalate," foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a regular press briefing.

"The frontline border troops of the two countries have already completed disengagement at most places," he told reporters in Beijing.

Wang said the two sides were preparing for a fifth round of talks between military commanders at an unspecified date.

After the clash on June 15, Chinese and Indian officials met and agreed to take steps to ease the situation.

Related Topics

India World China Beijing June Border

Recent Stories

‘Violation of animals’ rights increases in Pak ..

38 minutes ago

Plastic exports decrease 7.09%

2 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Peru on Nati ..

51 minutes ago

Fire Erupts as Fuel Tank Explodes in Western Iran, ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's Public Health Chief Notes Sustained Decre ..

2 minutes ago

Provocateurs From Across Russia Flock to Rallies i ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.