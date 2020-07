Beijing says troops disengaged on most of China-India border

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Chinese and Indian troops have "completed disengagement" on most parts of the disputed border between their two countries, China's foreign ministry said Tuesday, after violent clashes broke out earlier this year.

Tensions soared between the world's two most populous nations in June after the deadliest fighting in decades erupted between Indian and Chinese troops on the Himalayan border.

"The situation on the ground continues to cool down and de-escalate," foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a regular press briefing.

"The frontline border troops of the two countries have already completed disengagement at most places," he told reporters in Beijing.

Wang said the two sides were preparing for a fifth round of talks between military commanders at an unspecified date.

After the clash on June 15, Chinese and Indian officials met and agreed to take steps to ease the situation.