Beijing Says Washington To Pay 'heavy Price' If UN Ambassador Goes To Taiwan

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 09:00 AM

Beijing says Washington to pay 'heavy price' if UN ambassador goes to Taiwan

United Nations, United States, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :China on Thursday threatened that the United States would pay a "heavy price" if the country's United Nations Ambassador Kelly Craft kept plans to travel to Taiwan in the coming days, as announced by the US State Department.

"The United States will pay a heavy price for its wrong action," a statement from the Chinese mission to the UN said.

"China strongly urges the United States to stop its crazy provocation, stop creating new difficulties for China-US relations and the two countries' cooperation in the United Nations, and stop going further on the wrong path."

More Stories From Miscellaneous

