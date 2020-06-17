UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Beijing Schools Closed Again As City Finds 31 More Virus Cases

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 08:10 AM

Beijing schools closed again as city finds 31 more virus cases

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Beijing shut all its schools again on Wednesday as the city reported 31 new coronavirus cases, with authorities in the Chinese capital rushing to curb an outbreak linked to a wholesale food market.

The new cases have raised fears of a second wave of infections as China had largely brought its domestic outbreak under control.

City authorities on Tuesday had also announced a travel ban for residents of "medium- or high-risk" areas of the city, while requiring other residents to take nucleic acid tests in order to leave the capital.

Meanwhile, all schools -- which had mostly reopened -- were ordered to close again and return to online classes.

"The epidemic situation in the capital is extremely severe," Beijing city spokesman Xu Hejian warned at a press conference Tuesday.

Tens of thousands of people in the city linked to the virus cluster -- believed to have started in the capital's sprawling Xinfadi wholesale food market -- are being tested for the virus, with almost 30 residential compounds in the city now under lockdown.

Beijing has now reported 137 infections over the last six days, with six new asymptomatic cases and three suspected cases on Wednesday, according to the city's health commission.

An additional two domestic cases, one in neighbouring Hebei province and another in Zhejiang, were reported by national authorities on Wednesday, while there were 11 imported cases.

Related Topics

China Beijing Market All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Education allows students studying abr ..

6 hours ago

UAE citizens, residents permitted to leave Abu Dha ..

7 hours ago

Saudi Arabia logs 4,267 new confirmed cases of cor ..

7 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed congratulates Moroccan King on s ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed reviews COVID-19 countermeasures ..

8 hours ago

COVID-19 Command and Control Centre: Dubai on trac ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.