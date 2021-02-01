UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Beijing Sees 1.42 Trln Yuan Of Cultural Revenue In 2020

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 05:40 PM

Beijing sees 1.42 trln yuan of cultural revenue in 2020

BEIJING, Feb. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :The development of Beijing's cultural industry has maintained a good momentum, with the total revenue of major companies in the sector exceeding 1.42 trillion Yuan (about 220 billion U.S. Dollars) in 2020.

The total revenue collection has increased by 0.

9 percent compared with that of 2019, the Beijing municipal bureau of statistics said Monday.

In break down, the content creation and production sector contributed 289.88 billion yuan of revenue, up 26 percent over the previous year. The news information service sector saw the revenue increase by 12.9 percent year on year to 414.95 billion yuan, the bureau added.

Major industrial companies refer to those with an annual business turnover of at least 20 million yuan.

Related Topics

Business Beijing 2019 2020 Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of Princes ..

1 minute ago

PCB U16 National One-Day Tournament details announ ..

8 minutes ago

Hammad Azhar tests positive for COVID-19

11 minutes ago

106,615 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

16 minutes ago

PM approves solarization of tubewells to facilitat ..

20 minutes ago

President confers Medal of Independence on Ambassa ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.