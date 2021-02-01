Beijing sees 1.42 trln yuan of cultural revenue in 2020

BEIJING, Feb. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :The development of Beijing's cultural industry has maintained a good momentum, with the total revenue of major companies in the sector exceeding 1.42 trillion Yuan (about 220 billion U.S. Dollars) in 2020.

The total revenue collection has increased by 0.

9 percent compared with that of 2019, the Beijing municipal bureau of statistics said Monday.

In break down, the content creation and production sector contributed 289.88 billion yuan of revenue, up 26 percent over the previous year. The news information service sector saw the revenue increase by 12.9 percent year on year to 414.95 billion yuan, the bureau added.

Major industrial companies refer to those with an annual business turnover of at least 20 million yuan.