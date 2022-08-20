UrduPoint.com

Beijing Sees Better Air Quality In January-July Period

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 20, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Beijing sees better air quality in January-July period

BEIJING, Aug. 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :From January to July, the average concentration of the air pollutant PM 2.5 in Beijing was 29 micrograms per cubic meter, a year-on-year decrease of 21.6 percent, according to a statement of the Beijing Municipal Ecological Environment Bureau on Friday.

In the first seven months of the year, the respective concentrations of PM 10, nitrogen dioxide and sulfur dioxide in Beijing were 53, 21 and 3 micrograms per cubic meter, all reaching their best levels for the period in history.

Beijing will continue strengthening its reduction of PM 2.5 emissions, including volatile organic compounds and nitrogen oxides, and promote the continuous improvement of air quality throughout the year, the bureau said.

Related Topics

Beijing January July All From Best

Recent Stories

Using the Power of Digital to Connect and Spread J ..

Using the Power of Digital to Connect and Spread Joy!

46 minutes ago
 PDMA issues alert about new spell of torrential ra ..

PDMA issues alert about new spell of torrential rains in different parts of KP

2 hours ago
 Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISP ..

Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

2 hours ago
 "Gill faking it" says Sanaullah, rejecting all kin ..

"Gill faking it" says Sanaullah, rejecting all kinds of abuse with PTI leader

3 hours ago
 Pakistan wants permanent peace with India through ..

Pakistan wants permanent peace with India through dialogue: PM

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 August 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.