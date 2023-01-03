UrduPoint.com

Beijing Slams 'unacceptable' Covid Rules On Travellers From China

Muhammad Irfan Published January 03, 2023

Beijing, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :China on Tuesday condemned fresh Covid test requirements by around a dozen countries on passengers travelling abroad from its territory, warning it could take "countermeasures" in response.

The United States, Canada, France and Japan are among a number of countries that now require travellers from China to show a negative Covid test before arrival, as the country faces a surge in cases.

"Some countries have taken entry restrictions targeting only Chinese travellers," foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a regular briefing.

"This lacks scientific basis and some practices are unacceptable," she added, warning China could "take countermeasures based on the principle of reciprocity".

China is seeing a steep rise in infections after years of harsh zero-Covid restrictions were abruptly loosened last month with little warning or preparation, and hospitals and crematoriums have been quickly overwhelmed.

In late December, Beijing said inbound travellers would no longer be required to quarantine, sending many Chinese people rushing to plan long-awaited trips abroad.

