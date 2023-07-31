Beijing soaked in heaviest rainfall in decade, on high alert

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :Beijing authorities and residents have been on high alert for potential city inundation and flooding and debris flows in suburban areas after a rare red alert for extreme weather was issued in the Chinese capital.

As the remnants of Typhoon Doksuri ground up through southern and central China, meteorologists predicted that Beijing and northern China would be drenched with the heaviest rainfall in more than a decade. Doksuri slammed into the Chinese mainland in East China Fujian Province on Friday, bringing heavy winds and flooding in its wake, Global Times reported.

The National Meteorological Center (NMC) on Sunday maintained the highest-level red alert for rainstorms as provinces and regions close to Beijing are forecast to be hit heavily in the coming days.

The NMC issued the red alert on Saturday for only the second time since September 2011.

From 8 pm Saturday to 8 pm Sunday, the average accumulated rainfall in Beijing was 39.1 mm, with an average of 38.8 mm in urban areas. The heaviest rainfall was in the suburban Fangshan district, at 143.8 mm. Rainfall in Beijing is expected to continue until Wednesday morning, according to forecasts.

The heaviest rainfall in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region occurred in Xingtai, Hebei Province, with 583.

8 mm falling.

According to weather forecasts, "Heavy rain will continue to hit Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, and nearby provinces on Monday. Some areas will see extraordinarily heavy rainfall, with up to 400 mm of rainfall within 24 hours." Many of those areas have an annual average rainfall of 400-600mm. On Sunday afternoon, the China Ministry of Water Resources raised the emergency response for flood in Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei to Level II.

Warnings of gales, thunder and lightning, and strong convective weather have been issued.

As of 12 pm Sunday, Beijing had received 13 flood control emergency reports, including 11 water-logged roads which stopped traffic and two geological disasters. None of the incidents resulted in casualties.

On Sunday afternoon, a flash flood occurred in a mountainous area of Fangshan district. The incident caused no casualties or property damage as all residents under threat were evacuated on Saturday.

Per NMC forecasts, the duration and amount of precipitation will surpass that of the rainstorm that lashed Beijing in July 2012, when the storm and secondary disasters claimed 79 lives, with large parts of the city underwater.