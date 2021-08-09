UrduPoint.com

Beijing Steps Up COVID-19 Prevention And Control Measures In Sports Facilities

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 05:50 PM

Beijing steps up COVID-19 prevention and control measures in sports facilities

BEIJING, Aug. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :-- The Beijing Municipal Bureau of Sports has urged all sports and fitness facilities to exercise stricter epidemic prevention and control measures as the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 spreads.

A notice released by the bureau said that the number of people in sports facilities in Beijing is increasing with great and frequent personnel exchanges, which leads to severe challenges in epidemic prevention and control, especially in areas such as swimming spots, confined gyms and sports training facilities.

The notice further required sports and fitness facilities to strictly monitor the health status of employees and implement regular nucleic acid tests for employees, as well as environmental nucleic acid detections in the facilities. Personnel involved are also required to be fully vaccinated.

Related Topics

Sports Beijing All

Recent Stories

UVAS Dairy Beef Project & PARC jointly holds works ..

UVAS Dairy Beef Project & PARC jointly holds workshop on “First Science into A ..

8 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler views expansion of Fujairah Hospita ..

Fujairah Ruler views expansion of Fujairah Hospital

9 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Arab, Islamic leaders on ..

UAE leaders congratulate Arab, Islamic leaders on new Hijri year

10 minutes ago
 Shilpa Shetty, Sunanda Shetty booked over charges ..

Shilpa Shetty, Sunanda Shetty booked over charges of fraud

10 minutes ago
 PTCL Group inducts top 50 graduates across Pakista ..

PTCL Group inducts top 50 graduates across Pakistan through its flagship interns ..

12 minutes ago
 Global Technology Company vivo Announced its First ..

Global Technology Company vivo Announced its First Production Base in Pakistan, ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.