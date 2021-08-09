Beijing steps up COVID-19 prevention and control measures in sports facilities

BEIJING, Aug. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :-- The Beijing Municipal Bureau of Sports has urged all sports and fitness facilities to exercise stricter epidemic prevention and control measures as the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 spreads.

A notice released by the bureau said that the number of people in sports facilities in Beijing is increasing with great and frequent personnel exchanges, which leads to severe challenges in epidemic prevention and control, especially in areas such as swimming spots, confined gyms and sports training facilities.

The notice further required sports and fitness facilities to strictly monitor the health status of employees and implement regular nucleic acid tests for employees, as well as environmental nucleic acid detections in the facilities. Personnel involved are also required to be fully vaccinated.