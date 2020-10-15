Beijing strengthens entry management to prevent imported COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Beijing is strengthening management of entry into the capital by requiring screening and testing for anyone entering the city from mid- and high-risk regions, among other prevention and control measures.

With the second wave of outbreaks occurring around the world and autumn and winter being seasons in which respiratory infectious diseases more frequently occur, COVID-19 prevention and control work is facing a more severe situation, it was stressed at the meeting, the Beijing Daily reported on Thursday.

Beijing must strictly prevent imported cases by closely monitoring key epidemic regions, quickly screening those who enter Beijing from mid- and high-risk regions, strengthening manage and control, and testing and carrying out medical observations, according to the meeting.

The capital reminds its citizens not to travel outside unless necessary, adding that it is continuing with the management of direct international flights, strictly preventing people from third countries making transits from other places to Beijing, and enhancing monitoring, protection and disinfection of imported food transported in cold chains, it was pointed out.

According to the Beijing Municipal Health Commission, the city has comprehensively elevated its monitoring and early warning capability, including bringing colleges, high schools and Primary schools under the monitoring network.

Beijing's COVID-19 epidemic prevention and control authorities are also requiring three nucleic acid tests for travelers from overseas after the capital city resumed direct international flights.

Travelers from overseas coming to Beijing must take a first test and bring the certificate of their negative result within five days of boarding. The travelers must then give a health declaration and take a second test at customs, then take a third one after completing quarantine after landing in China.

Those with negative results can be removed from concentrated medical observation, said Tian Tao, a member of the city's epidemic prevention and control work team, at a press conference.