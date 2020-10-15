UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Beijing Strengthens Entry Management To Prevent Imported COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 11:10 AM

Beijing strengthens entry management to prevent imported COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Beijing is strengthening management of entry into the capital by requiring screening and testing for anyone entering the city from mid- and high-risk regions, among other prevention and control measures.

With the second wave of outbreaks occurring around the world and autumn and winter being seasons in which respiratory infectious diseases more frequently occur, COVID-19 prevention and control work is facing a more severe situation, it was stressed at the meeting, the Beijing Daily reported on Thursday.

Beijing must strictly prevent imported cases by closely monitoring key epidemic regions, quickly screening those who enter Beijing from mid- and high-risk regions, strengthening manage and control, and testing and carrying out medical observations, according to the meeting.

The capital reminds its citizens not to travel outside unless necessary, adding that it is continuing with the management of direct international flights, strictly preventing people from third countries making transits from other places to Beijing, and enhancing monitoring, protection and disinfection of imported food transported in cold chains, it was pointed out.

According to the Beijing Municipal Health Commission, the city has comprehensively elevated its monitoring and early warning capability, including bringing colleges, high schools and Primary schools under the monitoring network.

Beijing's COVID-19 epidemic prevention and control authorities are also requiring three nucleic acid tests for travelers from overseas after the capital city resumed direct international flights.

Travelers from overseas coming to Beijing must take a first test and bring the certificate of their negative result within five days of boarding. The travelers must then give a health declaration and take a second test at customs, then take a third one after completing quarantine after landing in China.

Those with negative results can be removed from concentrated medical observation, said Tian Tao, a member of the city's epidemic prevention and control work team, at a press conference.

Related Topics

World China Beijing From

Recent Stories

Local Press: UAE hosting vaccine trial for Sputnik ..

31 minutes ago

Pakistan records 13 more deaths due to Covid-19 du ..

32 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 15 October 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Instead of being scared, let us discuss what makes ..

9 hours ago

Minister of human rights meets delegation of menta ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.