Beijing To Experience Heavy Rainstorm From Saturday Night To Sunday Morning

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 29, 2023 | 09:50 PM

Beijing to experience heavy rainstorm from Saturday night to Sunday morning

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) :Beijing, capital of China, will experience a heavy rainstorm from Saturday night to Sunday morning that may approach or exceed the intensity of the heaviest rainstorm in the city on July 21, 2012, according to Beijing's meteorological department.

Affected by the northward Typhoon Doksuri, which made its landfall in east China's Fujian Province on Friday morning, the city will see heavy rain, with heavy downpour in some areas from 8 p.m. July 29 to 8 a.m. July 30, CGTN reported.

The rainfall is expected to be the heaviest since the city entered the flood season this year, with accumulative rainfall reaching 200 to 250 millimeters and some areas exceeding 400 millimeters.

Meteorologists have warned of the extreme rainfall and a high risk of disaster.

Beijing issued an orange alert for rainstorm and an orange alert for flood on Saturday. So far, many scenic spots and parks in Beijing have been temporarily closed and all indoor and outdoor sports events have been suspended.

