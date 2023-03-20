Beijing to hold 6th China Online Literature + Conference

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :The sixth China Online Literature + Conference will be held from March 24 to 26 at the Beijing Etrong International Exhibition and Convention Center, according to the organizers.

The conference, co-hosted by the Publicity Department of the CPC Beijing Municipal Committee, the China Audio-Video and Digital Publishing Association and the online literature centre of the China Writers Association, aims to promote the production of quality online literature, facilitate interactions within the industry, and serve literary enthusiasts.

A summit forum and two sub-forums will be held during the conference. An annual report on the development of China's online literature is set to be released at the summit forum.

Writers, entrepreneurs and representatives of the China Writers Association have been invited to deliver keynote speeches, engage in roundtable discussions and pay homage to literary classics.

The two sub-forums will focus on the creation, transformation and dissemination of online literature and related intellectual property.