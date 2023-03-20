UrduPoint.com

Beijing To Hold 6th China Online Literature + Conference

Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Beijing to hold 6th China Online Literature + Conference

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :The sixth China Online Literature + Conference will be held from March 24 to 26 at the Beijing Etrong International Exhibition and Convention Center, according to the organizers.

The conference, co-hosted by the Publicity Department of the CPC Beijing Municipal Committee, the China Audio-Video and Digital Publishing Association and the online literature centre of the China Writers Association, aims to promote the production of quality online literature, facilitate interactions within the industry, and serve literary enthusiasts.

A summit forum and two sub-forums will be held during the conference. An annual report on the development of China's online literature is set to be released at the summit forum.

Writers, entrepreneurs and representatives of the China Writers Association have been invited to deliver keynote speeches, engage in roundtable discussions and pay homage to literary classics.

The two sub-forums will focus on the creation, transformation and dissemination of online literature and related intellectual property.

Related Topics

China Beijing March From Industry

Recent Stories

Investopia brings together Italian, European compa ..

Investopia brings together Italian, European companies in Milan to explore inves ..

12 minutes ago
 Vietnam attracting Japanese investments to new are ..

Vietnam attracting Japanese investments to new areas

12 minutes ago
 Moorfields Eye Hospital in Abu Dhabi performs life ..

Moorfields Eye Hospital in Abu Dhabi performs life-changing surgery on 23-year-o ..

12 minutes ago
 PTI's 'disgusting' smear campaign against COAS des ..

PTI's 'disgusting' smear campaign against COAS deserves strongest condemnation: ..

58 minutes ago
 NYU Abu Dhabi opens applications for 2023 Visiting ..

NYU Abu Dhabi opens applications for 2023 Visiting Summer Undergraduate Research ..

1 hour ago
 MBZUAI and IBT join forces to tackle challenges in ..

MBZUAI and IBT join forces to tackle challenges in brain health

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.