Beijing to host 2023 Zhongguancun Forum, highlighting achievements, tech cooperation

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :The 2023 Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum) is slated to take place in Beijing from May 25 to 30, with events including achievements showcases and technology cooperation fairs, the forum's organizers said on Monday.

The forum, themed "Open Cooperation for a Shared Future," will host more than 150 events, including 55 parallel forums, attracting guests from more than 80 countries and regions, as well as nearly 200 foreign government departments, international organizations and institutions.

Nearly 120 top experts in various fields will deliver keynote speeches during the forum, according to a media conference held by the organizers.

This year's forum will see the publication of news of a number of cutting-edge sci-tech achievements, research reports, plans for major international cooperation projects, as well as policies and measures, including an annual report on the transformation of China's sci-tech achievements, and the top 10 international technology innovation transfer projects.

Founded in 2007, the ZGC Forum has grown into a national-level open innovation platform and an international forum.