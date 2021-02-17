UrduPoint.com
Beijing To Plant Over 10,000 Hectares Of Trees This Year

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 49 seconds ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 11:30 AM

Beijing to plant over 10,000 hectares of trees this year

BEIJING, Feb. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Beijing plans to grow 10,667 hectares of trees this year, to raise the city's forest coverage rate to 44.6 percent, authorities have said.

Some 400 hectares of urban greenery will be added in 2021, and the per capita area of park greenery will reach 16.

6 square meters, according to the Beijing Gardening and Greening Bureau.

Meanwhile, some 1,000 hectares of wetland will be restored or created in the Chinese capital, the bureau said.

The construction of some major parks, including a Winter Olympic forest park in Shijingshan District, will be promoted in 2021.

From 2016 to 2020, the city planted 76,667 hectares of trees and created or restored a total of 11,000 hectares of wetland.

