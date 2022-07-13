UrduPoint.com

Beijing To Resume On-site Sporting Events

Sumaira FH Published July 13, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Beijing to resume on-site sporting events

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) --:Beijing will resume on-site sporting events starting on Tuesday, according to the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Sports.

Administrative districts of the city with low risk of COVID-19 will be allowed to hold sports events with less than 1,000 people (including staff and spectators).

For sporting events with more than 1,000 people, organizers need to report to the government for evaluation and permission, read an announcement posted online on Monday evening by the bureau.

Sports events will not be held in districts of the city with COVID-19 medium and high-risk areas. And people from medium and high-risk areas without valid health codes and trip codes will not be allowed to participate in on-site sporting events.

Basic epidemic prevention and control measures are necessary for every on-site event.

Related Topics

Sports Beijing Event From Government

Recent Stories

Vigorous Monsoon – Torrential Rains in Parts of ..

Vigorous Monsoon – Torrential Rains in Parts of Country– Departments to Rema ..

1 hour ago
 Sajal Aly looks Ethereal as the Face of realme 9 4 ..

Sajal Aly looks Ethereal as the Face of realme 9 4G

1 hour ago
 The HUAWEI nova 9: Tips and Tricks of the Trendy-f ..

The HUAWEI nova 9: Tips and Tricks of the Trendy-flagship & Camera King and how ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 July 2022

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 13th Ju ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 13th July 2022

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 July 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.