Beijing To Resume Sports Training For Teenagers

June 25, 2022

Beijing to resume sports training for teenagers

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :Beijing Municipal Bureau of Sports announced on Saturday that Beijing will resume sports training programs for teenagers after the latest wave of COVID-19 epidemic wanes in the city.

As of next Monday, outdoor training and some indoor non-contact sports training for teenagers will be allowed in the districts without new positive case within seven consecutive days.

While the gyms are allowed to open at 75 percent capacity, the underground one are still closed to students.

Beijing has suspended the city's outdoor sports training activities for teenagers since June 12 due to a bar cluster epidemic.

