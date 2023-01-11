UrduPoint.com

Beijing To Stage China Youth Ski & Snowboard Open

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 11, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Beijing to stage China Youth Ski & Snowboard Open

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :The China Youth Ski & Snowboard Open will be held at Vanke Shijinglong Ski Resort in Beijing's Yanqing district from January 14 to 19.

Organized by the Chinese Ski Association (CSA), the competition includes alpine skiing giant slalom, snowboard parallel giant slalom and snowboard slopestyle. Skiers and snowboarders aged between 8 and 20 can sign up for the six-day event in three categories of U12, U15 and U20.

A total of 21 stops in seven competition zones are planned for the "Future stars" China Youth Ski & Snowboard Open series, with aim of providing a platform for young skiers to compete at international levels. The event also serves as a platform for athletes to be selected into the "Future Star" training camp.

The Beijing stop is the third such event. The first one was held in December 2022 in Genting Snow Park in Hebei Province, where freestyle skiing and snowboarding events of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics were held, and the second stop takes place in Jilin Province between January 6 and 12.

Zheng Liangcheng, vice president of the CSA, said that the series of competitions will help develop local skiing referees and free skiing lessons are also open to local youth.

China Youth Ski & Snowboard Open is also environmental friendly, said Zheng.

Adopting the "Reduce, Reuse and Recycle" concept of the International Ski Federation (FIS), the organizers put a series of low-carbon measures in place, including medals made of recycled car rubber tires and wood, and award bouquets made of cotton thread and hand-woven.

"We hope to create an event involving online and offline interactions with zero carbon emission, and show to the world China's lasting efforts in promoting skiing after the Beijing Winter Olympics. We also hope that more young people will fall in love with skiing through this event," said Zheng.

Related Topics

World Snow China Car Young Jilin Beijing Alpine January December Olympics Cotton Event From Love

Recent Stories

DP World announces greenest-ever year at Southampt ..

DP World announces greenest-ever year at Southampton

13 minutes ago
 De-notification of Punjab CM: LHC resumes hearing ..

De-notification of Punjab CM: LHC resumes hearing on Chauhary Pervaiz Elahi's pl ..

16 minutes ago
 Iqra Aziz asks fans to subscribe her YouTube chann ..

Iqra Aziz asks fans to subscribe her YouTube channel

2 hours ago
 US seeks more assistance for flood-stricken Pakist ..

US seeks more assistance for flood-stricken Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 January 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 11th Ja ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 11th January 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.