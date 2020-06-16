Beijing urges residents not to leave city after new virus outbreak

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Beijing on Tuesday urged residents to stop "non-essential" travel out of the Chinese capital following a new coronavirus outbreak, and outright banned people living in "medium or high risk" areas from leaving.

"Anyone leaving Beijing must have a negative reading on a nucleic acid test taken within seven days (prior to departure)," Chen Bei, deputy secretary general of Beijing's municipal government, told a press conference.