UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Beijing Warns Of 'countermeasures' Over US Missile Plans

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 09:50 AM

Beijing warns of 'countermeasures' over US missile plans

Beijing, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :China warned Tuesday it would take countermeasures if the US goes ahead with plans to deploy ground-based missiles in the Asia-Pacific region.

"China will not stand idly by and will be forced to take countermeasures should the US deploy intermediate-range ground-based missiles in this part of the world," said Fu Cong, the director of arms control at the Chinese foreign ministry.

"And we also call on our neighbours, our neighbouring countries, to exercise prudence and not to allow a US deployment of its intermediate-range missiles on (their) territory," he added, naming Australia, Japan and South Korea.

Related Topics

World Australia China Japan South Korea

Recent Stories

Dale Steyn announces Test match cricket retirement

9 hours ago

UAE condemns terrorist attack outside National Can ..

9 hours ago

UAE champions excel at World Para Athletics Junior ..

9 hours ago

Foreign Minister urges UN to intervene over IoK si ..

9 hours ago

Brighton sign French striker Maupay from Brentford ..

10 hours ago

Trump condemns racism, white supremacy after US ma ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.