Beijing warns of 'countermeasures' over US missile plans

Beijing, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :China warned Tuesday it would take countermeasures if the US goes ahead with plans to deploy ground-based missiles in the Asia-Pacific region.

"China will not stand idly by and will be forced to take countermeasures should the US deploy intermediate-range ground-based missiles in this part of the world," said Fu Cong, the director of arms control at the Chinese foreign ministry.

"And we also call on our neighbours, our neighbouring countries, to exercise prudence and not to allow a US deployment of its intermediate-range missiles on (their) territory," he added, naming Australia, Japan and South Korea.