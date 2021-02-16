Beijing Winter Olympics holds special transportation exercises

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, Feb. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Beijing's Yanqing District, one of the three competition zones of Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, held large-scale exercises on Monday to ensure the safe and smooth transportation during the Games, according to the local government.

These exercises covered nine aspects such as epidemic prevention and control, transportation of sports venues, transitions and evacuation, risk response and speed of security inspection.

Among these tests, the government preset up many different kinds of scenes and simulated what might happen in Games, including how to deal with traffic accidents rapidly and send passengers to destination in time, and how to prevent and control the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before entering the zone and sports venues, all the testers were required to receive a temperature and identity check. Medical staff and vehicles were also standing by.

"We wish to test the quality and efficiency of transportation service in the competition zone via these exercises, in order to provide more accurate data and better personnel experience for the follow-up evaluation and to make adjustments for the coming Games," an official from Yanqing District Government said.

Located in northern Beijing, the Yanqing competition zone will host Alpine skiing, bobsleigh and luge competitions during the Games.