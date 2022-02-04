Beijing Winter Olympics opening ceremony begins

Beijing, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :The opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics began on Friday as China attempted to turn the page on a troubled build-up overshadowed by human rights concerns and Covid.

Chinese President Xi Jinping will declare the Games open and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin was also among world leaders attending, but the United States has led a diplomatic boycott of some Western nations.