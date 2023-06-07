UrduPoint.com

Beijing's Daxing Airport Adds New Direct Route To London

Sumaira FH Published June 07, 2023 | 05:20 PM

BEIJING, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) --:China Southern Airlines, one of the major passenger flight operators at the Beijing Daxing International Airport, launched a new direct air service from the airport to London, the United Kingdom, on Wednesday.

With more than 200 passengers onboard, flight CZ673 departed from the airport on Wednesday, marking the launch of China Southern Airlines' ninth international and regional route at the Daxing airport.

The new air service is operated by the A350 aircraft of Airbus, with seven round trips scheduled weekly between the Beijing Daxing International Airport and London Heathrow Airport, said the company.

