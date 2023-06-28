Open Menu

Beijing's Daxing Airport Economic Zone Launches Int'l Innovation Center

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 28, 2023 | 12:50 PM

BEIJING,june 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) :The Beijing Daxing International Airport Economic Zone on Tuesday launched an international innovation center.

The center aims to enable foreign enterprises to enter the Chinese market more quickly and at a lower cost by providing access to official platforms, affordable offices, market services and human resources services.

The center also provides services for domestic enterprises that are planning to venture overseas.

The first batch of 30 enterprises have registered at the innovation center, including 11 foreign companies, according to Xia Zhicheng, deputy director of the investment promotion bureau of the Beijing Daxing International Airport Economic Zone.

The center will strive to provide quality services and create convenient conditions for foreign enterprises to land, survive and grow in China, Xia said at the launch ceremony.

