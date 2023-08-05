Open Menu

Beijing's Daxing Airport Launches New Direct Route To Jeddah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Beijing's Daxing airport launches new direct route to Jeddah

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :The Beijing Daxing International Airport announced the opening of a new air route between the Chinese capital Beijing and Jeddah in Saudi Arabia on Friday.

The flights of Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) are operated by Boeing 787-9 aircraft every Monday and Friday, according to the Daxing airport's summer and autumn flight schedule.

Saudia will also open a route between Beijing Daxing International Airport and the Saudi Arabian capital, Riyadh, on August 6, the airport said.

As Beijing's newest airport, the Beijing Daxing International Airport became operational on Sept. 25, 2019. It has launched more than 30 international and regional routes, operated by over 20 domestic and foreign airlines.

Related Topics

China Jeddah Riyadh Saudi Beijing Saudi Arabia August 2019 Airport

Recent Stories

Steps being taken to promote screen tourism: Marri ..

Steps being taken to promote screen tourism: Marriyum

9 minutes ago
 Pak Army vows to continue support of Kashmiris str ..

Pak Army vows to continue support of Kashmiris struggle

2 hours ago
 Kashmiris to observe Youm-e-Istehsal today

Kashmiris to observe Youm-e-Istehsal today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 August 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 August 2023

5 hours ago
 New phase of Empowering Future Leaders Program lau ..

New phase of Empowering Future Leaders Program launched in Switzerland

13 hours ago
'Below acceptable standards': Olympic open water t ..

'Below acceptable standards': Olympic open water test in Seine postponed

14 hours ago
 Austin, Polish Defense Minister Discuss Wagner Gro ..

Austin, Polish Defense Minister Discuss Wagner Group's Presence in Belarus - Pen ..

14 hours ago
 US, Partners Call for End to Ethnic Violence in Su ..

US, Partners Call for End to Ethnic Violence in Sudan's Darfur Region - State De ..

14 hours ago
 Lithuania Recognized 1,164 Russians, Belarusians a ..

Lithuania Recognized 1,164 Russians, Belarusians as Security Threats- Migration ..

14 hours ago
 Cao Shudong calls on Federal Minister for Finance ..

Cao Shudong calls on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad I ..

14 hours ago
 Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman urges hi ..

Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman urges higher judiciary to take notice ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous