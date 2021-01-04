UrduPoint.com
Beijing's New Airport Handles Over 16 Mln Passengers In 2020

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 05:30 PM

BEIJING, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :The newly built Beijing Daxing International Airport handled more than 16 million passengers in 2020, sources with the airport management said Monday.

Last year, the airport handled over 130,000 inbound and outbound flights, as well as 77,000 tonnes of inbound and outbound cargo.

Since beginning operations in September 2019, the airport has seen its passenger throughput total more than 19 million. The airport is expected to handle 45 million passengers per year by 2021.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

