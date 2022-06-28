UrduPoint.com

Beijing's Primary, Middle Schools Reopen As COVID-19 Wanes

Umer Jamshaid Published June 28, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Beijing's primary, middle schools reopen as COVID-19 wanes

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) ::Beijing's Primary and middle school students returned to campus on Monday after over 50 days of remote education due to a local COVID-19 resurgence.

Students in the first two years of junior high and senior high schools, or grades 7, 8, 10 and 11, as well as those in primary schools, resumed in-person classes. Education for students in grades 9 and 12 concluded earlier.

Campuses reopened with epidemic prevention and control measures in place. Students and teachers have to take nucleic acid testing twice a week, at least 48 hours apart for each test, according to the Beijing Municipal Education Commission.

Meanwhile, key groups, such as security guards, canteen staff and cleaners, shall be tested in accordance with industry health regulations of the city. The campus environment will also be sampled regularly.

Related Topics

Education Beijing Industry

