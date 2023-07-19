Open Menu

Beijing's Top Diplomat Tells Kissinger 'impossible To Contain' China

Muhammad Irfan Published July 19, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Beijing's top diplomat tells Kissinger 'impossible to contain' China

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :Beijing's top diplomat Wang Yi told Henry Kissinger on Wednesday that it is "impossible to contain or encircle" China, hailing the former US secretary of state's role in opening up relations between Washington and Beijing.

"China's development has a strong endogenous momentum and inevitable historical logic, and it is impossible to try to transform China, and it is even more impossible to encircle and contain China," Wang told the 100-year-old Kissinger in a meeting in Beijing, according to a foreign ministry statement.

