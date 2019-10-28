UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Being Number One Again Would Be Special,' Says Nadal

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 12:40 AM

'Being number one again would be special,' says Nadal

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :"I prefer to be No. 1 to No. 2," Rafael Nadal said on Sunday as he prepared to continue his rankings battle with Novak Djokovic in Paris this week and in the season-ending ATP Finals in London If the 33-year-old Spaniard finishes at No. 1, it would be the fifth time he has ended the year on top of the rankings which would tie Djokovic, Roger Federer and Jimmy Connors.

At the moment, Nadal trails the Serbian, but the race is tight.

"It's fantastic," Nadal said. "I prefer to be No. 1 to No. 2 and No. 2 to No. 3. And of course, finishing the year world No. 1 is something special, and I would love to make that happen." Nadal's only competitive tennis since winning his 19th major at the US Open in September was the Laver Cup.

"I had my problem in the hand after the US Open, so I couldn't finish the Laver Cup the way that I wanted. Then I had to stop for a while," Nadal said. "I am here with the goal to play my 100 per cent. That's what I expect." Nadal also took some time off to marry his partner of 14 years, Xisca Perello, at a castle in Mallorca on October 19.

Nadal has never won at Bercy but he refused to accept that Paris was an unlucky city for him.

"If it's not good luck that I won 12 times in Roland Garros, it's not bad luck that I never won here," added Nadal, who has a 48-6 record this year, winning 28 of his past 29 matches.

His most recent loss came in the Wimbledon semi-finals against Federer.

"I missed this tournament a lot of times in my career. And other times I didn't play well and other times opponents have been better than me." "As everybody knows, for me it's the most important city in my tennis career, so I love to be in Paris. It always gives me good vibes."Nadal has also won only two tour tournaments indoors over his career.

"Of course it's an indoor surface that in the past is the surface that I had less chances. I think I have been improving the game to be able to play well. I think this year the surface is quite quick, quite fast. But I don't know. I'm happy to be here," Nadal said.

Related Topics

Tennis World London Paris Roger Federer Rafael Nadal September October Sunday National University Top Race Lucky Cement Limited Wimbledon US Open Love

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Swiss President advancing bilat ..

46 minutes ago

UAE, Brazil: 35 years of fruitful sports partnersh ..

1 hour ago

Brazilian President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosq ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurate ..

3 hours ago

UAE delivers medical aid to contain diphtheria in ..

3 hours ago

UAE delivers food aid to Hodeidah

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.