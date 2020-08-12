Beirut blast damage cost tops $15 billion: president

Beirut, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :The massive blast at Beirut port on August 4 caused more than $15 billion in damages, Lebanese President Michel Aoun said Wednesday.

"Preliminary estimates of the losses suffered following the port explosion top 15 million Dollars," he was quoted as telling Spain's King Felipe in a phone call, in a message on the presidency's Twitter account.