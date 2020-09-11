Beirut fire hits warehouse where food aid stored: Red Cross

(@FahadShabbir)

Beirut, Sept 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :The International Committee of the Red Cross on Thursday said its humanitarian operations risked serious disruption as a fire at Beirut port hit a warehouse containing its food aid.

"The warehouse on fire is where ICRC stocks thousands (of) food parcels and 0.5 million" litres of oil, ICRC regional director Fabrizio Carboni said. "Our humanitarian operation risks to be seriously disrupted."